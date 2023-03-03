DTE assists customers without power as snow moves in

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — As snow moves into the area, the issue for some DTE Energy customers in Allen Park is still waiting to have power restored.

Families 7 Action News talked to say they have seen a large presence of field crews in the neighborhoods working very hard to help all throughout the day.

“They really have been busy. I’ve seen them all over,” customer Laura Mount said.

Another customer Nicole Casey told us, “If the power goes out, I don’t know what we’re going to do with that.”

Her power is back but at times appears to be fluctuating.

“Half power, maybe. We’re surviving hoping power doesn’t go out,” Casey added.

While covering the story, we also met families restocking their refrigerators at the Mr. Fresh Drive-Thru Dairy Stores along the Lincoln Park border. There, customers have quickly been able to buy essential items.

“They sell eggs, bread, what you need. We lost everything and hopefully, it doesn’t happen again,” Mount said.

DTE told us they have crews planning to work all evening and morning to restore power to any remaining customers who lost electricity during the recent ice storm.