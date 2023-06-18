 DTE confirms a planned power outage today in 4 local municipalities 

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — An extended power outage will take place today, June 18 and will affect 3,000 DTE customers in Bloomfield Township, Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms and Birmingham.

In an announcement on Bloomfield Townships’ website, city officials said the outage will begin at 10:00 p.m. tonight and is expected to last eight hours.

“During the February ice storms, the Westchester substation located in Bloomfield Township experienced significant damage. All permanent repairs have been made with the exception of one piece of equipment. Because of the nature of the work that is required, DTE will need to de-energize the entire substation; if it were to remain energized, it presents a significant electrical hazard to DTE workers. In the interest of safety, DTE must plan for an outage so that crews can perform focused work without worry of injury,” Bloomfield Township said.

“DTE will be sending a voice message to all affected customers using the phone number that they’ve provided. DTE also made contact with schools and their larger customers so that they are aware of the work being done.”

