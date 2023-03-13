DTE, Consumer's Energy to face officials in Lansing Wednesday following February mass power outages

(WXYZ) — This week, many people will get the chance to voice their frustrations with DTE and Consumer's Energy after hundreds of thousands were left without power for days.

It started on February 23 when an ice storm knocked out power to over 600 thousand people state-wide. Just over a week later, another winter storm knocked out power to over 200 thousand Michiganders.

"We are very very concerned about having power to be able to get through this next storm," William Tengen said.

Today, elected officials will be hearing from their constituents about the frustration they have with DTE and Consumer's Energy. In Westland, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib will be bringing in the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition and We the People Michigan. In Commerce Township, DTE and Consumer's Energy officials have been invited to answer questions and address frustrations from the public.

"It becomes really frustrating when everyone else has got theirs all around us but it's just us here with no answers or solutions," Tengen said.

"It's been nothing but a nightmare and frustration because you can't get a live person. I don't want to yell at them just ask them can you tell me anything," Amanda Fritz said.

The Westland town hall meeting will be taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Westland city hall and the town hall meeting in Commerce Township will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. tonight.

DTE and Consumer's Energy officials will face leaders in Lansing this Wednesday.