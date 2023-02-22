DTE crews on standby for potential power outages following Wednesday's ice storm

(WXYZ) — People in metro Detroit are gearing up and flocking to hardware stores like Great Lakes Ace in Farmington Hills as they await the incoming winter blast and ice storm.

DTE crews are also watching temps closely as the system moves into the area today and is expected to linger overnight into Thursday.

"This system is a bit tricky. A degree or two can mean the difference between rain and ice and so this is one of the more difficult to predict," Matt Paul the Executive VP of DTE Distribution Operations said. "A half inch of ice on our wire is equivalent to a baby grand piano."

They’ve got 1500 line workers, including several hundred from surrounding states ready to head out. In the event of mass outages, DTE will be prioritizing places like hospitals and fire stations. Then they will focus on homes and businesses.

DTE is suggesting that customers have an emergency kit ready to go, with a battery-powered radio, flashlights, extra batteries, non-perishables, and plenty of bottled water. It’s also a good idea to have your phone and other devices fully charged.

Ice and wind are the headlines for this storm, but when it comes to snow, Michigan fell a bit behind this winter, so depending on which type of winter weather you prefer, this storm might not be considered bad at all. But, it does have the potential to pose a real safety hazard not only for possibly downed lines but also for slick roads this time tomorrow.