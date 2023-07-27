DTE offers ways to keep cool and save money during hot temperatures

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a homeowner, who also happens to work at DTE, Kate Mitchell tries to stay on top of her energy usage, especially when the weather is hot.

"Anytime I have some sort of big appliance running, that's going to heat up my home," said Mitchell, who prefers to use a crockpot or her outdoor grill to avoid turning on the stove or oven.

"I don't have to heat up my kitchen, which also heats up my living room and heats up my bedroom which is right over my kitchen," Mitchell said.

Action News reached out to DTE Energy to talk about ways people can save on their energy bill during the hot days of summer.

Jessica Brideau specializes in energy efficiency at DTE and she said one of the biggest ways to save is to increase the thermostat so the air conditioner doesn't kick on until temperatures reach 78 degrees and considering leaving it off if you're not going to be home for an extended amount of time.

"78 degrees just helps minimize the amount of time before the AC will kick on," Brideau told 7 Action News, adding that if there's no one here, there's no reason to cool your home.

And you don't want to block the cool air that the air conditioner is trying to bring into your home by having furniture or any items blocking the vents. So Brideau suggests taking a walk around your home to make sure there's nothing blocking the free flow of air.

She also recommends closing the shades on the areas of your home where the sun may be shining in which will help block out the heat.

A properly insulated home can also produce savings. And Brideau encourages customers to seal possible air leaks around doors and windows which will keep the cooler air inside and the hot air out.

"Sealing and insulating can actually save you ten percent on energy bill," she said.

DTE also recommends replacing air filters at least every three months and keeping bushes and debris away from your outdoor air conditioner unit to allow it to work efficiently.

Click on the video to learn more ways to save on your energy bill.

You can also check out DTE Energy's Marketplace where instant rebates are available on a number of energy efficient items.

