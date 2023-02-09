DTE rates changing depending on the time of day; here's what that means

(WXYZ) — More than 2 million DTE Energy customers are about to see their rates change to a "time of day" rate. It's part of an effort to lower peaks in demand, and help customers manage their energy use.

The rate rolls out in March, and your energy use in off-peak hours will cost you less than what the base rate is now. But, electricity during peak hours in the summertime will cost you more.

“Why was this rate change needed?" I asked DTE's Chief Customer Officer Angie Pizzuti.

"So, the rate change is really about giving customers choice and the ability to shift and save some of their usage in order to take advantage of lower rates," she said.

She also said it's to help spread electricity use and flatten peak in demand.

Peak hour rates will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with two different rates during the year.

From October through May, it will be 16.75 cents per kilowatt hour. Then, it jumps to 20.98 cents per kilowatt hour from June through September. That covers weekdays before 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m., plus weekends.

“Do customers have a choice in switching over to this?” I asked.

"This rate is, is going to be applied to all customers. It is at the direction of the Michigan Public Service Commission," Pizzuti said.

The Michigan Public Service Commission released a statement saying in part, "the goal of time-based pricing is to align utility rates with the actual costs of producing it at different times, in a revenue-neutral way (the utilities will not make additional profit off these rates), with the aim of reducing overall peak demand."

Consumers Energy rolled out a similar change in 2021.

How can you save money? Shift chores to off-peak hours. From vacuuming to washing and drying clothes, it'll make a difference.

In the summer, pre-cool your home before peak hours. Set the thermostat 3 degrees below your preferred temperature around noon, then at 3 p.m., set it 3 degrees above your preferred temperature to keep the A/C from running too much. Then, turn it back down after 7 p.m.

You can also invest in a programmable thermostat to make this a breeze. Also, insulate windows and doors, take the cooking outdoors if possible, buy energy-efficient smart-home products, replace filters every three months, and use LED lightbulps.

DTE recommends you download the DTE Insight app where you can take a look at your energy use in real time.

A company spokesperson said DTE does have tow other base-rate options – "time of day 11 a.m. to 7 p.m." and "dynamic peak pricing" which cover roughly 200,000-300,000 customers.