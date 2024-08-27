DTE reporting thousands without power following Tuesday storms

(WXYZ) — The line of intense storms that moved through southeastern Michigan has caused a number of large power outages throughout out area.

As of now, DTE Energy is reporting more than 183,000 customers are without power.

DTE asks the public to stay 25 feet away from downed wires or any object close to or touching downed wires.

For customers who have lost power or see a downed power line, there are three ways to contact DTE – either by phone at 800-477-4747, on the web at dteenergy.com or you can access the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smartphone or tablet.