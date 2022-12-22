DTE says they are prepared for potential power outages

(WXYZ) — As metro Detroiters wake up, DTE crews are already preparing for a long weekend ahead.

The electric company is warning customers of potential power outages, but they say they are committed to keeping the lights on.

“Depending on how hard the winds hit it could really change the nature of an event like this," President of DTE Electric Trevor Lauer said.

DTE says they have called in 600 linemen and hundreds more to work the command center.

Most power outages are expected to happen Friday.

“They’re looking forward to spending time with their loved ones, were asking many of them to cancel those plans right now and work Saturday, Sunday, and Monday," Lauer said.

DTE crews will work around the clock starting Saturday on restoration, but DTE president Trevor Lauer is already anticipating delays as crews dig through snow, the freezing cold, and strong winds.

"The weather is still two days out and 5 miles an hour of wind one way or the other can have a huge impact on how many customers are affected," Lauer said.