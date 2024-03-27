DTE to ask for another electric rate increase for 2025; here's how much it will cost you

DTE Energy said on Wednesday it is planning to file another electric rate increase request this week with the Michigan Public Service Commission.

According to the energy company, the rate increase request is for $456 million, which will work out to just over $11 per month on average for a residential customer.

Late last year, the MPSC approved a electricity rate increase for DTE of more than $368 million. DTE originally requested $620 million.

DTE said the investment will help DTE transition to a smarter grid and install 10,000 smart devices, replacing and upgrading poles and other infrastructure, rebuild the older portion of its grid, continue the tree-trimming program and more.

"While the projects we’re undertaking will provide our customers will cleaner and more reliable service, they also require large investments. As we continue to invest in the grid on behalf of our customers, we’re committed to working as efficiently as possible, controlling our operating costs, keeping our residential bills below the national average and providing assistance to our most vulnerable customers," DTE President and COO Matt Paul said in a statement.

According to the company, this is the beginning of a 10-month process where they will work with the MPSC and other stakeholders, and the rate increase wouldn't go into effect until January 2025.