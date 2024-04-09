DTE to begin inspections of natural gas customers with meters inside of homes

It's inspection time for DTE natural gas customers who still have meters inside their homes.

The utility company is sending out crews to check for leaks.

This affects older homes, mostly located in Detroit, and the inspection is required by state law.

Customers who need it are getting a special notification from DTE, and the company is reaching out with phone calls, letters and door hangers to make an appointment.

The inspections are required every three years, and DTE is working to move the meters outside.