DTE warns of scammers using lookalike phone numbers, emails

DTE Energy is warning people about scammers who are impersonating workers in a variety of ways.

According to DTE, the scammers are now using lookalike phone numbers, emails and automated messages to prey on DTE customers.

The scammers are trying to trick customers into giving out credit card information or transferring money and threatening to disconnect services within a matter of hours or minutes.

DTE said if you are unsure of a potential DTE representative at your door or over the phone, call them at 800-477-4747.

DTE is reminding customers:



Even if your Caller ID shows DTE Energy, it may still be an imposter.

DTE does not ask for unusual forms of payment such as Green Dot, Cash App, Bitcoin, Zelle, or any type of gift card.

DTE does not visit homes to threaten shutoff or collect payment for a late bill.

DTE does not use aggressive tactics to get into a customer’s home.

DTE does not request personal or financial information, such as a Social Security number, utility account number or payment information.

DTE does not claim a customer is entitled to a refund or rebate and ask for a bank account or credit card information to make the alleged refund.

DTE does not ask for your personal information for a government program that claims to reduce energy bills.

Key things to ask

