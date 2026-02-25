Dutch Girl Donuts opening new location in Detroit’s North End neighborhood

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dutch Girl Donuts is opening a second location in the City of Detroit, this time in a building in the North End neighborhood.

Paddy Lynch, the owner of Dutch Girl Donuts, Dakota Inn Rathskeller and The Schvitz, purchased the historic building at 2820 E. Grand Blvd., which was widely known as the name of Howrani Studios. It's located along E. Grand Blvd. between Oakland and I-75.

According to Lynch, the building will continue to house Ara Howrani and his family's photography business in the original space, but will also be the home of Dutch Girl Donuts' second location. Lynch said that Howrani was the person who introduced Lynch to The Schvitz.

Dutch Girl's second location is expected to open in the spring as part of the building's main storefront. Portions of the building will also be available for private parties and special events.

It's not clear what the hours of the new location will be.

