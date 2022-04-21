Earth Day cleanups, jazz music and dancing happening in Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're expecting warmer weather this weekend just in time to celebrate Earth Day. There are several cleanup events planned in metro Detroit communities including one at Belle Isle Park.
Families can also enjoy a free day at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum. Music will be heard in the area in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month.
Here's a list of seven things you can do in Detroit this weekend:
Friday
- Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies
- 7:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- Salsa Dance Party
- 8 p.m.
- The Peter D. and Julie F. Cummings Cube
- Tickets: dso.org
Saturday
- Belle Isle Spring Cleanup
- 9:30 a.m. to noon
- Outside Belle Isle Aquarium
- Registration and volunteer waiver: belleisleconservancy.org
- Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- 12:30 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: nhl.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies
- 1:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- Parsons Dance
- 3 p.m.
- Music Hall - Main Stage
- Tickets: musichall.org
Sunday
- Family Day at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dossin Great Lakes Museum
- Registration: blackbaudhosting.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies
- 1:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- The Satin Doll Revue
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Greater Detroit Community Outreach Center
- Tickets: eventbrite.com