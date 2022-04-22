Earth Day events taking place in Beacon Park Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A number of Earth Day events and educational programming will be taking place Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24.

DTE's "Connected to All" event brings artists from all over the Detroit area and will showcase work that promotes sustainability with a focus on the environment.

An outdoor exhibition will feature more than 40 works of art that can be viewed and purchased. The works will be displayed outdoors under a pavilion.

A Beacon Park Garden Tour will be hosted on April 22 from 1- 2 p.m. to educate visitors about plants and trees at the park. Visitors will be able to plant a bulb at the park following the tour.

Educational sessions will be held throughout the weekend about recycling and composting.

The event is free and open to all ages.

More information is available here.

