Easter egg hunts, Detroit Tigers home opening weekend among things to do

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Events celebrating Easter will be happening across metro Detroit this weekend.

The Detroit Tigers open up Comerica Park for the season against the Boston Red Sox, and MotorCity Cage Night returns.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Bunnyville at the Detroit Zoo



Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Detroit Zoo at 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak

The Detroit Zoo is celebrating spring this weekend during Bunnyville. There will be a golden egg hunt, "ed-zoo-cation" stations, habitat chats, complimentary bunny ears, live entertainment and opportunities to take photos with the Easter Bunny. New this year is whisker painting, inflatable games, obstacle courses and more. Families are encouraged to bring canned food to donate to Gleaners Community Food Bank. The event is free with zoo admission and free for members.

Caterbury Egg Stravaganza and Breakfast with the Bunny



Friday and Saturday; Breakfast with the Bunny 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Egg Stravaganza noon to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village at 2325 Joslyn Court in Orion Township

Two events celebrating Easter are happening at Canterbury Village this weekend. Families can start their Friday and Saturday mornings with a buffet-style breakfast with the Easter bunny. Then in the afternoon, a helicopter will drop hundreds of the Easter Bunny's eggs across the property and kids are encouraged to collect them before trading them in at the different shops across the estate for candy or a cool prize. Tickets for both events need to be purchased in advance.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins



Saturday 8 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings are hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins this weekend at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox



Thursday 1:10 p.m., Saturday 4:10 p.m. and Sunday 1:10 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

This weekend, the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox as baseball returns to Comerica Park for the season.

Easter egg hunts at Hudson Mills Metro Park



Friday 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hudson Mills Metropark Activity Center at 8801 N. Territorial Drive in Dexter

Two events at Hudson Mills Metropark will keep families entertained this weekend. Friday night, trails will be illuminated with colorful lights as older kids participate in an Easter egg scavenger hunt in the dark. Those participating should bring a flashlight. Saturday afternoon, families with children 10 and under can look for eggs "hidden in themed locations along the trail." Organizers encourage bringing a camera to take pictures. Baskets or bags are needed for both events.

Easter Weekend Extravagaza



Saturday 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Jadakiss, Mase, Beenie Siegel, Freeway and Youngbloodz will in Detroit this weekend to perform at Fox Theatre.

MotorCity Cage Night XIV



Saturday 6:30 p.m.

Sound Board at MotorCity Casino-Hotel at 2901 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

Mixed martial arts fighting returns to MotorCity Casino-Hotel this weekend. Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m. and bouts begin at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid photo ID.

