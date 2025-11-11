Eastern Market announces 4 dates for Holiday Markets with Michigan-made gifts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Eastern Market announced the return of holiday markets starting later this month.

According to Eastern Market, there will be five days of holiday markets during the shopping season, and it kicks off a couple of days before Thanksgiving.

The holiday markets are in addition to the regular Eastern Market Saturdays, which run year-round.

The first holiday market will be for Thanksgiving food shopping on Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other holiday market dates are:



Sunday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, officials say Christmas tree vendors will be in their parking lot outside of Sheds 5 and 6 seven days a week starting around Thanksgiving.

According to Eastern Market, the Thanksgiving Tuesday Market will focus on food vendors, while Sunday markets will feature Michigan-made gift options.