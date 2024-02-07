Eastern Market Brewing Co. adds Detroit-syle pizza & beer delivery to Detroit

Eastern Market Brewing Co. has re-launched its Detroit-style pizza business under the Elephant & Co. brand and added pizza and beer delivery throughout parts of Detroit.

The brewery, which purchased the former Founders Brewing Company in Midtown Detroit last September, originally started making pizzas through its sister location, Ferndale Project, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with beer delivery, the Detroit-style pizza and beer delivery was a way to help the business survive when restaurants were closed.

“The success of PIZZA & BEER in the early pandemic days has always been in the back of my mind,” Eastern Market Brewing Co. Founder Dayne Bartscht said in a statement. “Over the last few years, we focused on scaling beer production and expanding our self-distribution footprint in Michigan. That set the stage for this phase of our business: reintroducing direct-to-consumer delivery.”

Eastern Market Brewing Co. Eastern Market Brewing Co. is adding pizza and beer delivery out of its new location – 456 Charlotte – the former home of Founders Brewing Co.

The pizza will be made out of the Elephant & Co. location in Midtown through its licensed kitchen while it waits for its microbrewer's permit to be processed. The plan is to open the Elephant & Co. location in Midtown this spring.

According to the brewery, they are using the original recipe from Ferndale Project, but adding their Wunderboi Kolsch to the dough, using deck ovens and sourcing location ingredients.

They will have a classic pepperoni, a funghi pizza, an elote pizza and a spicy meatball pizza.

Initially, delivery will be set to a 1.5-mile radius from the 456 Charlotte location in Midtown, but there are plans to extend it to include all of Detroit by the end of February. The pizza can also be picked up at Eastern Market Brewing Co.