Eastern Market Brewing Co. releasing Paczki Beer with 2 flavors

(WXYZ) — The paczki craze throughout metro Detroit continues ahead of Fat Tuesday with a couple of beers from a Detroit brewery.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. said it is bringing back its Paczki Beer for the third straight year, and releasing two variations for the first time.

The brewery will release raspberry and blueberry Paczki Beer to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Due to the popularity and sellouts of the past two years, the brewery has increased production and is instead selling it through pre-order.

“This is the third year in a row that we’ve doubled production, and we still anticipate selling out. Our 2023 version of Paczki Beer is at another level with a second flavor and redesigned labels, plus real vanilla cream and 42.5 lbs of real fruit per barrel of beer. Kudos to our entire team for making something great, even better,” said Pauline Knighton-Prueter VP of Sales & Marketing.

The public pre-order will open at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 while members of the brewery's lifetime membership program – The Elephant Parade – get access 24 hours early. Beer will be available for pickup in Eastern Market starting Feb. 2 through Feb. 17.

EMBC is also distributing Paczki Beer to a limited number of store shelves as a mixed 4-pack with two cans of each flavor, and both will be on draft at bars throughout the area.

On Feb. 18, the brewery is hosting a paczki block party in partnership with Detroit City Distillery, which is releasing Paczki Day Vodka.

The party will include a paczki eating contest, live music, pierogies, paczki and more.