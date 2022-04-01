Eastern Market Brewing Co. releasing 'RESIST' anti-imperial stout to support Ukraine

(WXYZ) — Eastern Market Brewing Co. is launching a new beer this weekend to help support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The brewery is tapping "RESIST," which is described as an Anti-Imperial Stout, on Saturday. According to the brewery, the beer was is being brewed around the world to show solidarity with Ukrainian brewers displaced by the war.

There will also be a fundraiser during the tapping party Saturday, with proceeds of the beer will be donated to UNICEF, to help aid the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. More than 4 million people have fled the country since the war began.

According to EMBC, the recipe was developed by Ukrainian brewers and features a unique ingredient, beetroot, which "gives the brew a borscht-inspired taste of Ukraine."

“When we started talking about what we could do to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Anna, our People Director, shared with us that she and her family were Ukrainian-Americans and deeply rooted in the Ukrainian community of Detroit. For everything Anna does for all of us, this was our chance to support the community she loves,” EMBC Managing Partner Dayne Bartscht said.

On top of the beer release, there will be several other fundraisers happening.

Ukrainian-American-owned apparel company Sunflower Sunrise Co. will be selling Ukrainian-themed shirts, Viktoria's Handmade will be selling jewelry and The Potato Bar will be serving food.

On Tuesday, the brewery posted that RESIST was almost ready, but first, they had to add beatroot.

More information is available on a Facebook event page.