Eastern Market Brewing Co. reveals new flavors of Paczki Beer; here's where you can pre-order

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you've been craving Paczki a month ahead of Fat Tuesday, Eastern Market Brewing Company has you covered.

Public pre-orders for the company's 2026 Paczki Beer release went live at Noon today. This year's selection features four entirely new base beer styles.

Beer options available to the public include:



Classic Raspberry Blonde Pączki

Cherry Cheesecake Imperial Pączki

Orange Creamsicle Milkshake Pączki

Two of the beers, the Lemon Blueberry Sour Packzi and the Maple Coffee Pastry Paczki were sold out during member pre-order at an exclusive lifetime membership event earlier this week.

Pączki Beer has grown every year, but 2026 felt like the moment to rethink everything,” said Dayne Bartscht, Founder of Eastern Market Brewing Co. “Each of these beers starts with a different foundation. That lets us dial in mouthfeel, sweetness, acidity, and aroma.”

Public pre-orders can be placed at this link, and can then be picked up from Wednesday, Feb. 11, to Sunday, March 1. You can also pick up the the beer at the annual Paczki Block Party on Saturday, Feb. 14, hosted on Riopelle Street by Eastern Market Brewing Company and Detroit City Distillery.