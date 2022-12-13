Eastern Market transforms into 'Santa's workshop' for Toys-for-Tots giveaway

(WXYZ) — Shed Five at Eastern Market is starting to look like Santa's workshop as workers and volunteers began to unpack truckloads of toys.

On Tuesday, Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, is hosting his annual Toys-for-Tots giveaway and over 700 families have been pre-selected for the event.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, toy prices are up 3.1% this year.

"Based on the current condition of Detroit and the state of Michigan just coming out of the pandemic and people now just getting back to work, I think the families in the state of Michigan, along with those in Detroit, are still struggling to get ahead of the game," Gores family representative Duncan Murdock said.

So the group, is donating more than 7,500 toys to families to choose from. These gifts range from drones to bikes and even tablets.

Marines and volunteers of the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program will help families shop for what's on their list.

"Families that are preselected, when they come down here to select toys, I think are blown away by the quality of toys that are here. We make sure there's toys for all age groups and that they're the best of the best," VP of Community and Social Responsibility for the Detroit Pistons Erika Swilley said.

The goal like every year is to spread holiday cheer and to give families hope this Christmas season.

"What we're delivering my brother-in-law, my sister, is you know hope and joy to the families this holiday season," Murdock said.