Eastern Michigan University to end mask requirement for many indoor spaces March 28

(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University announced that it is adjusting its COVID-19 policies and ending its mask requirement for many indoor spaces starting March 28.

EMU notes in a statement that masks will continue to be required in spaces where people will be gathered for a long period of time. The university listed the following as part of their policies:

· Face masks will continue to be required in classrooms, labs, and other instructional spaces while class/lab is in session. Instructors who are vaccinated and have reported their vaccination status to the University may be maskless while teaching.

· Face masks will be required in larger events, including the April Commencement ceremonies and the Friday, March 25 Undergraduate Symposium.

· Face masks will continue to be required in the COVID-19 Testing Center, located in the Student Center.

· Face masks must be worn in University vehicles or other shared transportation (cars, vans, buses, trains, air).

· Face masks may also be required in private individual offices at the office occupant’s discretion because these spaces are typically smaller and used for longer interactions. However, there will be no requirement for masking in shared reception or student or employee service areas. By way of example, in an office such as the University Advising and Career Development Center (UACDC), the reception areas will have no masking requirement, while an individual advisor or career coach may require face masks in their private individual office.

The school says they will also stop enforcing the daily health screening beginning March 28, but rather encourage people to use the tool.

To read the full policy change, click here: https://today.emich.edu/story/news/12018.