Eastpointe elementary school parent threatens to 'air the place out' after child not given snack time

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly made a shooting threat toward an Eastpointe elementary school because his child was not given "snack time" during the school day.

According to Eastpointe police, officers responded to the threat at Pleasantview Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

Eastpointe elementary parent threatens to 'air the place out' after child not given snack time

Investigators say that the parent, 43-year-old David Scott Jr., was upset, approached a teacher and began questioning him during class dismissal.

“There was an enraged parent who was upset about the fact that his first grader did not have sufficient time for snack time and this parent decided to make threats against the school," Eastpointe Police Lt. Alex Holish said.

WXYZ Pleasantview Elementary School in Eastpointe

Officials say the parent began "screaming, cursing and threatening the teacher, in front of staff, students and other parents."

According to police, the suspect threatened multiple times to come back the next day and "air the place out," which is slang for shooting up a location.

“I’m very sad to hear about what happened... it’s terrible that parents would go to that extreme," Pleasantview Elementary School grandparent Tracy Vinson said.

Scott shook his head at the allegations made against him in court Thursday for his virtual arraignment.

38th District Court David Scott Jr.

The man was reportedly arrested within two hours, with Eastpointe police, the School Resource Officer, the Detective Bureau and the Special Investigative Unit responding immediately. The man was arraigned and charged with:



Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person (5 year felony or $5,000 fine)

Intentional threat to commit an act of violence at a school (misdemeanor, $1,000 fine)

Disorderly/Obscene conduct (90-day misdemeanor with a $500 fine

Habitual offender, fourth offense (three previously committed crimes were drug and weapons related).

Scott pleaded not guilty, with other court appearances set for next month. Bond for the man was set at $150,000 cash/surety.

However, that child’s mom says their son has been coming home from school hungry for weeks. Overwhelmed by loud noises, sometimes he’ll skip lunch, so snack time is a privilege.

“His dad, of course, because it’s been ongoing got upset," the child's mother, Tykeissia Watkins said. “I really think that it was blown completely out of proportion.”

WXYZ The child's mother, Tykeissia Watkins

However, Eastpointe Community Schools said there is no official snack time. While Watkins wasn't there for pickup Wednesday, she does not believe the allegations made against Scott.

“I mean yes, we get upset as parents and certain things could’ve been said, but I do not believe that that came out of his mouth," Watkins added.

Eastpointe Community Schools Superintendent Christina Gibson sent 7 News Detroit a statement regarding the incident:

"During dismissal yesterday, a parent confronted a Pleasantview Elementary staff member, shouting and using inappropriate language while making threats in front of students, families, and staff. This individual also made a serious threat to return and harm the school community.

As a precaution, Eastpointe Police officers have been present in the area around Pleasantview today to provide additional support and reassurance to our school community. Additional ECS staff were also present at Pleasantview this morning to ensure a safe and smooth arrival for all students.

While this individual is in custody, students will have indoor recess today as an additional precaution and for additional peace of mind for our families and staff. Otherwise, the school day has continued as normal at Pleasantview.

This type of threatening behavior is unacceptable. Eastpointe Community Schools takes all threats to our schools, our students, and our staff incredibly seriously, and we will not tolerate this kind of behavior at our schools.

We are grateful for the quick response of the Eastpointe Police Department and for the calm and professionalism of our staff during the incident. Eastpointe Community Schools remains committed to providing a safe, supportive learning environment for every student, every day, and we appreciate the staff and families who partner with us daily to make that possible."