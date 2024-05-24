Eastpointe Man charged after allegedly killing Detroit man in hit-and-run

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Eastpointe man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing a Detroit man last week.

The incident happened around Noon on Friday, May 17, in the area of Whittier Street and Roxbury Street. Officers found William Shelton, 18, had been shot multiple times. He was transported from the scene and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say that Shelton was walking eastbound on Whittier when Johnson shot him multiple times from a moving vehicle before fleeing the scene. Johnson was arrested three days later.

Tasean Johnson, 19, has been charged with Second-Degree Murder, Discharge from a Moving Vehicle Causing Death, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Lying to a Peace Officer, and two counts of Felony Firearm.

Johnson was arraigned earlier this week in 36th District Court, and was given a $750,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest. He has another court date scheduled for after Memorial Day Weekend.