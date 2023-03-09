Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens arraigned on charge in COVID relief fraud case

(WXYZ) — Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens was arraigned in a COVID relief fraud case on Thursday, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says.

According to the prosecutor's office, Owens is charged with False Pretenses $1,000.00 or more but less than $20,000.00, a 5 year felony.

During Thursday's arraignment, Owens received a $10,000 personal bond.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido says the charging decision was made following a November 2020 incident. Owens is accused of submitting a fraudulent application for a grant under the “CARES ACT.” The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says Owens was awarded a $10,000 from the Macomb County grant.

“I will not shy away from public corruption cases. This is not the first time my office has authorized charges involving a public servant during my two years as a county prosecutor. I ran for office to clean up public corruption,” said Lucido in a statement.

Owens’ next court date is April 11 at 1:30 p.m. in Macomb County District Court.

7 Action News has reached out to the Eastpointe mayor’s office for comment and we’ve have yet to hear back.

