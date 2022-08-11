Eastpointe PD: Uncle charged after boy shoots himself in foot

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged after his 5-year-old nephew shot himself in the foot in Eastpointe, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on Juliana Avenue near 8 Mile Road.

Eastpointe police say the child was at his uncle’s house when he found a gun in the cushion of a recliner. The child then shot himself in the foot.

Police say the child received medical treatment. The child’s condition is unclear at this time, but police say the child is expected to leave the hospital Thursday.

The child was in the care of his uncle, 42-year-old Laron Genta Alston. Alston was charged Wednesday with second-degree child abuse.

Authorities say Alston has been cooperative in the investigation and has no prior criminal history. He was issued a $15,000 bond that he would have to pay 10% of.