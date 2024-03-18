Eatóri Market Restaurant and Bar set to reopen on March 28 after expansion

Eatóri Market Restaurant and Bar is reopening later this month after expanding its space and their menu. It's set to open March 28.

The market and restaurant originally opened in 2017 on the ground floor of the Malcomson Building in Capitol Park in Downtown Detroit.

It recently expanded into the space next door and officials say it allowed them to double its seating space.

Chef Richard Brown and Owner Zak Yatim say they also collaborated to expand its modern Mediterranean food items, including a new grilled half rack of lamb, a pistachio-crusted seabass and more.

The restaurant and market's GM, Chris Southern, also expanded its wine and beverage programs.

“We are so excited to be reopening our space. We have put a lot of love into the interior design so it becomes a true community gathering space,” Yatim said in a statement. “We were one of the first businesses in the refreshed Capitol Park in 2017, and we are proud to say that we have grown with the neighborhood every year. Our expanded restaurant will be a big part of the future Capitol Park vibe.”

The renovations have been going on for six months, and now there's an additional 1,700 square feet of dining space, and the adjacent urban market with food items, produce, wine and more.

There's a 15-person bar, 72 indoor seats and a 45-person patio.

It will be open Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday brunch service are expected in the future.