EB I-696 exit to Orchard Lake Road to close August 5, to reopen early September

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — On August 5 at 7:00 a.m., the eastbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road will close for rebuilding until September.

“During this work, traffic will be detoured using southbound M-10 (Northwestern Highway) to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then northbound Franklin Road to eastbound 11 Mile Road to get to Orchard Lake Road,” Restore the Reuther project officials said in an update Wednesday.

The $275 million project, called Restore the Reuther Rebuilding Michigan (RRRM) project will include “rebuilding freeway pavement, storm sewer replacement, and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and US-24 (Telegraph Road),” project officials said.

Eastbound I-696 will be rebuilt from I-275 to east of US-24 (Telegraph Road), during this year’s construction season. In 2024, Westbound lanes will be rebuilt.

“Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state's infrastructure,” Restore the Reuther said.

The project is expected to directly and indirectly support approximately 3,328 jobs.

For more information about the Restore the Reuther project, click here DrivingOakland.com.