EB I-94 closing at Michigan Ave. this weekend, then some overnights next eek

Eastbound I-94 will be closing from Michigan Ave. to Livernois Ave. this weekend and then overnight next week for bridge work.

According to MDOT, the closure will start from 8 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

After that, it will close overnights for a few days. Those days are:



8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13

8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

There will bee bridge work at multiple locations, and all on and off ramps will also be closed.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to eastbound Michigan Ave., then northbound Livernois Road back to eastbound I-94.