Watch Now
News

EB I-94 closing at Michigan Ave. this weekend, then some overnights next eek

Police: Semi truck crashes through median barrier on I-696, lanes closed
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
William Thomas Cain
<p>WILMINGTON, DE - JUNE 04: &quot;Road Closed&quot; signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware. The bridge was closed indefinitely after four support columns were discovered to be tilting. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)</p>
Police: Semi truck crashes through median barrier on I-696, lanes closed
Posted at 6:23 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 06:23:28-04

Eastbound I-94 will be closing from Michigan Ave. to Livernois Ave. this weekend and then overnight next week for bridge work.

According to MDOT, the closure will start from 8 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

After that, it will close overnights for a few days. Those days are:

  • 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12
  • 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13
  • 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26
  • 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

There will bee bridge work at multiple locations, and all on and off ramps will also be closed.
Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to eastbound Michigan Ave., then northbound Livernois Road back to eastbound I-94.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning