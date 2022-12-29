Economic forecast for electric vehicles in 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I like the grill on it," said Cortez Bracey.

Bracey is not just about to buy an F-150.

"That’s a really sharp truck," 7 Action News' Kim Russell said while admiring Bracey's new ride.

He exudes the joy you can see when someone is about to make a dream come true.

"It is like no other. I have been seeing them come around. I am like 'I have got to have me one,'" Bracey exclaimed.

Automakers are hoping to see a lot of shoppers like him in 2023.

The University of Michigan’s 2023 State Economic Forecast specifically looks at vehicle sales because it is such a key part of Michigan’s economy.

Economists predicted automakers will see more sales.

Going from 14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 - protecting Michigan from national economic risks.

"What I always say is you have to ride the wave that you have and hopefully it lands on the beach soft and you paddle out and catch the next wave," said Mark Douglas, president of Avis Ford in Southfield.

As Mark Douglas, the president of Avis Ford in Southfield rides the current wave, he is grateful to see incentives as the industry switches from 2022 to 2023 models.

"As a shopper, you should probably say 'what do you have the incentives on?' Instead of I want this kind of car," Douglas revealed.

"The lease on this is cheaper than the lease on an Escape. Because it is a 2022 and Ford has decided to put more rebates on the Edge," he said.

Douglas says there are challenges as we enter 2023.

Higher interest rates have priced some people out of the new car market.

One thing that has limited rebates to help them buy this year is a shortage of cars caused by a chip shortage.

Auto industry insiders are hoping that eases in 2023. But, right now, for certain vehicles car shoppers have to order and wait.

"Because if it is a highly contented vehicle it is going to require more chips which in turn will take longer than going through production," Douglas said.

Another unknown impacting the auto industry is EV tax credits from the federal government. The question is how they will change as Congress finalized rules.

Starting in 2023, new limits will be placed on what electric vehicles qualify for the government tax credit of up to $7,500 will change to more restrictive terms. Some of which are still being worked out by the federal government.

The treasury is expected to issue proposed rules in March.

To qualify, new electric sedans cannot have a sticker price above $55,000 and SUVS and vans can’t be over $80,000.

So, if you have the chance to buy a vehicle now that later won’t qualify, you might want to act.

"It would be my recommendation to take advantage of any purchases you can in 2022. And that is because incentives may be changing as far as government rebates," Douglas said.

The problem is you already have to be in line to buy many electric vehicles this year. But Bracey says he found more ice vehicles on the lot than he expected.

"All I can say is come find out. I am here. I ain’t wasting no time," Bracey said. "I just want to thank God. And, the good Lord bless… I should be pulling off with one today."

To learn more about 2023 IRS Tax Credits on electric vehicles, click here.

