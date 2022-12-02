Ecorse High School student charged for bringing gun to school

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 17-year-old male, of Detroit, in connection with having a weapon on school property.

The 17-year-old male has been charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

Ecorse police were dispatched to Ecorse High School on December 1 at approximately 10:22 a.m. for reports of a student possessing a weapon on school property.

Officers were able to make contact with the juvenile upon their arrival at the school. Police say the 17-year-old came to school with a gun inside of a backpack.

A preliminary hearing was held Friday afternoon at the Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit.

The juvenile was given a $4,000/10% bond. While on bond, the 17-year-old cannot possess any weapons or illegal substances, and must no contact with Ecorse High School.

His next court date is scheduled on January 5 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial hearing before Judge Edward Joseph.