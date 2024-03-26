Ecorse man charged in rape of elderly women also charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

The man who was charged with the assault and rape of two elderly women in Dearborn has also been charged in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Allen Park.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 52-year-old Michael Holcomb physically and sexually assaulted the 13-year-old victim before fleeing the scene. It happened around 8 a.m. on March 17.

He was charged with six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree, six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree, one count of Unlawful Imprisonment, one count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm by Strangulation, and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct – Fourth Degree.

“The alleged facts in this case will show that this defendant is a dangerous person whose predatory behavior seems to know no bounds,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

“This is one of the worst cases I’ve seen as a sworn police officer for over 28 years, however, I have full faith in our Detective Bureau and the Wayne County Prosecutor to find justice for these victims,” said Allen Park Police Chief Christopher Egan.

Holcomb was also charged in connection to the sexual assault of 85-year-old and 78-year-old sisters at a home in Dearborn earlier that day.

According to Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin last week, the elderly victims remain hospitalized and are in stable condition. The chief said they both received "extensive injuries."

Shahin said in his 26 years, it's one of the most heinous things he's witnessed.

"The level of brutality in this case is really unimaginable," Worthy said.