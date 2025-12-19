Edmund Fitzgerald life ring sells for $150,000 at auction

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A piece of Great Lakes maritime history hit the auction block on Friday at DuMouchelles in Detroit, offering collectors a rare opportunity to own artifacts from one of the most famous shipwrecks in the region's history.

An orange life ring marked "S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald" and a wooden plank believed to be from lifeboat number one are being auctioned after spending decades on display at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum. The artifacts were found along the shores of Lake Superior just eight days after the freighter sank during a storm on Nov. 10, 1975, claiming all 29 lives on board.

After more than a week of online bidding, the auction took place on Friday morning in Downtown Detroit. The life ring sold for $150,000.

The rarity of these items has drawn significant attention from maritime history enthusiasts and potential bidders.

"This is always something that a museum would be picking up, and to be in a public auction is really quite unique," said Rich Williams, a bidder who traveled from Grand Rapids to view the artifacts.

Roger Wensen from Detroit expressed surprise that such historically significant items would be sold privately.

"You'd think something like that would have been put into a museum or something," Wensen said.

Robert DuMouchelle, auctioneer and general manager of DuMouchelle's, emphasized the historical significance of the pieces.

"It's a part of maritime history, U.S. history," DuMouchelle said.

The seller is 77-year-old Larry Orr, who discovered the life ring on his 27th birthday. The memory of finding the artifact remains vivid for him decades later.

"It made the hair on the back of my neck stand up and it still does to this day," Orr said.

Despite selling the artifacts, Orr hopes they will eventually return to public display for future generations to appreciate.

"Ideally, I would like to see someone purchase it and loan it back, ideally to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Whitefish Point," Orr said.

