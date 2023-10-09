Edsel & Eleanor Ford House announces 2023 winter events

While it may be October, the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores is looking ahead to its 2023 holiday programming with a new winter experience called "Home for the Holidays."

The new event will be the anchor experience for the house, which will illuminate the estate with thousands of lights, and invite people to stroll throughout the estate. Guests can have a self-guided touro f the historic home's first floor, see the holiday décor, and sip on hot chocolate.

"Home for the Holidays" will start on Friday, Nov. 24 and continue every weekend through Dec. 30. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Other holiday experiences are also returning to the Ford House, including Cookies with Santa on Dec. 2, 5, 6, 9, 12, 13 and 16, Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3 and 17, and a Holiday Tea & Tour on Dec. 10.

This year, the Ford House is also having a Mistletoe Mingle for those 21 and up on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. It's an evening of music and merriment with light refreshments and drinks. Tickets are $70 per person and include a tour, appetizers and two drink tickets.

Tickets for Home for the Holidays are on sale now and tickets for the other events will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Ford House website.

