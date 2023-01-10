Education study shows Michigan falling in 4th grade reading; Read full report

(WXYZ) — A new study released by The Education Trust-Midwest shows Michigan falling in 4th grade reading, which is a big predictor of academic success and life outcomes for children.

The study titled 2023 State of Michigan Education Report, Beyond the Pandemic shines a light on the current education conditions in our state.

According to the report, Michigan fell to 43rd in 4th grade reading, down from 32nd in 2019. And when it comes to students from low-income backgrounds, Michigan ranks as the 11th worst state in 4th grade reading, far below the national average. Michigan also reportedly ranks in the bottom 5 for 4th grade reading in 2022 for Black student performance. Another stat of note, according to The Education Trust-Midwest, is that the state ranked 26th nationally on the NAEP, falling behind other states in 8th grade math in 2022.

“Every Michigan student deserves opportunity and access to the educational resources and support to realize a bright future, but that’s not the reality for many of our state’s students,” said Amber Arellano, executive director of The Education Trust-Midwest, in a statement. “We have to act urgently to change that. Michigan’s students deserve the same opportunity for success as students in leading education states, where real transformation and real improvement in student performance are happening.”

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE: