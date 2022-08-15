7 Action News is helping get your kids ready for Back to School

(WXYZ) — It's the time of year when kids start going to bed earlier, trying on their new clothes, and getting their school supplies ready to head back to class.

Click here for our complete Back to School coverage.

That's right, Back to School is right around the corner and, before the month comes to an end, children across metro Detroit will be telling teachers and classmates all about their summer vacations.

7 Action News and WXYZ.com is your home for everything you need as your prepare your sons and daughter to head back to class.

