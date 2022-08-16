Active Shooter Response Training highlighted during back-to-school preps

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lifesaving is first on the lesson plan for Warren Consolidated Schools. At Will Carelton Middle School, 130 people of various positions in the district volunteered to be students for the day. They were a part of a district-wide safety class too before the school year begins next week.

They participated in learning what is often taught in the moment of tragedy: how to protect, fight and survive.

Active Shooter Response Training is a day-long realistic training and teaching session presented by Rick Scholz, District Director of Security and Crisis Management, in partnership with the Sterling Heights and Warren Police Departments.

Rick Scholz, along with Warren and Sterling Heights police put each participant in different roles they could feel in the face of an active shooter.

Participants will visit a district elementary, middle, and high school to conduct the training and participate in the scenarios.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked Principal Jack Stanton, “Do you feel like your staff learned something today?”

“Today was about preparation. It’s about being ready for whatever may come,” said Principal Stanton.

This can’t get any more real for Warren Mott High School Security Guard Kimberly Caswell. Her nephew Justin Colton escaped with his life for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He was a freshman at the time and shot twice.

At the conclusion of the training sessions, participants will have an opportunity to reflect on their experience and offer feedback for continued training giving all the volunteers.

A driving force behind the district’s focus on safety comes from the Warren Consolidated Schools Board of Education, led by President Sue Trombley and Vice-President Dr. Megan Papasian-Broadwell.

The Board has always been proactive in its expectations of school safety.