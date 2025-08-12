Greater Grace Temple's 28th annual Back to School Festival helps get kids ready for class

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As kids prepare to head back to school, Detroit's Greater Grace Temple stepped in to help with their 28th annual Back to School Festival.

Watch Glenda Lewis's video report:

Greater Grace Temple's 28th annual Back to School Festival helps get kids ready

The event provides free eye exams and glasses, immunizations, school registration, dental cleanings, and more for Detroit families. The idea is to get Detroit students back to class healthy, equipped, and ready to learn.

The idea of the festival is to serve hundreds of Detroit families, eliminating barriers to academic readiness by bringing critical resources directly to the community, all at no cost.

This year's event was held on Tuesday, August 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple on W. Seven Mile.