Here's what Metro Detroit parents are spending on school supplies ahead of the 2024-25 school year

METRO DETROIT — For many, the first day of school is just days away, with some Metro Detroit students already back in class.

Back-to-School time also means Back-to-School shopping for parents, and just like last year, this year is pulling hard on the purse strings.

Some parents we've talked to say they've checked shelves at places like Meijer all summer long, and are scouring the internet looking for the best deals. But the financial burden is too much for some to shoulder, and one Detroit organization is taking some of that weight off their backs.

"He loves Mario," said Spencer Krauss, the father of a preschooler. "So if we could find a backpack with Mario mushrooms on it, that's always a win.

New backpacks, notebooks, folders and clothes: it's not the holidays, but some parents say it's feeling like Christmas because kids are going back to school.

"We're excited," Spencer said on Back-to-School shopping. "It is kind of fun to do it."

And like Christmas, this shopping comes with a big price tag. I'm talking in the ballpark of $875 per household, according to the National Retail Federation. Soon-to-be sophomore Samiyah Bryant gasped after hearing how much her parents are dropping.

"Jesus," Samiyah said. "That’s how my Dad would react to it because I have two little sister’s too. So we all have to get clothes, shoes, backpacks, and stuff...that would be over $800 just for all three of us."

The National Retail Federation estimates parents will spend $38.8 billion in total Back-to-School spending, which is the second-highest amount the NRF has seen since tracking Back-to-School spending in 2003. 2023 saw the highest amount spent at $41.5 billion. This year, clothes and shoes are the biggest ticket items.

First grade parent Julia Hunko Deboer says she's constantly scouring the four horsemen of Back-to-School retail for the best deals.

"I’m definitely looking at different places. So like I end up going to like Meijer or Kroger or Target and then on Amazon," Julia said. "He attends Utica public schools and the list is very long for what needs and it’s always extra supplies."

Julia is also going back to school in a few days. She's a second grade teacher with Detroit Public Schools and has been stocking up on school supplies every year for the last 15 years because every year, kids walk into class without the things they need to learn.

"The last couple checks in August are going to be what I’m using for the supplies I’m going to have to buy...The school has given me a little bit of supplies but most of them I purchase," Julia said. "I just spent like $200 at Lakeshore (Marketplace). I’ll probably spend another like $200 on Amazon."

Julia says any classroom decorations come out of teacher's pockets too. That stain on teachers isn't new either, and it's getting worse.

"I would definitely say within the last few years with inflation and everything it’s just been more expensive in general," Julia said.

A Detroit organization has noticed those rising costs as well.

"Everything is becoming more expensive," said Dr. Chad Audi, the CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. "We used to buy a pack of crayons for $2, now it’s $5. We used to buy the notebook for $.75, now it’s $1.50. So they all add up when you."

Dr. Audi says about 20 years ago, teachers started reaching out to them for help with supplies, so they started a backpack drive.

"We started first in detroit. Then we moved to Dearborn. That was another big surprise to us," Dr. Audi said. "We found out a lot of kids didn’t have the resources. Highland Park we knew, because we have a shelter in Highland park. But we didn’t know the extent in Highland Park. Then we found out in the last few years that Wyndotte is another city that has a lot of people who needs it."

And as the need grows, the strain to meet it grows right alongside.

"We used to get them in bulk for about $15, stuffed," Dr. Audi said. "This year is cost us about $50 each. FOR ONE BACKPACK? For one backpack and it’s stuffing."

If you want to donate, you can drop off backpacks and supplies at the Detroit Rescue Mission. The first distribution is set for August 18. If you are a teacher looking to save money on classroom, supplies, we have a list of deals at this link.