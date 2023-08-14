Michigan educators preparing to embrace A.I. tools ahead of school year

(WXYZ) — For the first time this upcoming school year, many teachers will be adapting to and using artificial intelligence.

With the creation of AI tools like Chat GPT and Curipod, the way that students learn will be different.

Related:



Educators with Ypsilanti Community Schools are going into the new school year with more knowledge on artificial intelligence than ever before.

At the beginning of August, many of them, including instructional coach Amber Berryman, attended an artificial intelligence seminar to learn about using it in their classrooms.

"Because they need to understand, what are the benefits? What are the strengths? How can I use this, how shouldn’t I use this?" said Berryman.

Berryman says that last school year, there were issues with A.I., specifically with Chat GPT.

Watch ChatGPT write a sixth grade book report

"There are programs both at the secondary level and at the post-secondary level that you can paste documents into these programs and they will search for A.I. connections," she said.

And the way A.I. can help teachers doesn’t stop there, far from it.

Berryman tells us Curipod is one of the most popular A.I. tools that will be used in their classrooms this year.

Teachers have activities and full lesson templates that they can choose from to engage with students — they can even specify what learning level it’s for.

This A.I. will shorten their prep work and give them more time to be one-on-one with students.

"Every minute that we save a teacher, we’re directly impacting a student," said Berryman.

Web Extra| Amber Berryman on the use of AI in the classrooms

Another A.I. teachers will be using is Pear Deck.

Berryman says these tools have students answer questions in real time and the A.I. checks them.

In the past, it would take Berryman a week to go through students' answers to see who understands what, but with these tools, it takes teachers minutes.

"Some of the research says that A.I. can save teacher 10-12 hours a week and that is incredibly interesting," said Charles Davis Jr., principal of Ypsilanti Community Middle School.

Ypsilanti Community School’s superintendent and middle school principal have been outspoken about their excitement surrounding the intelligence.

This year, the district also plans to incorporate it in writing and art programs.

Their goal is to provide a safe space for students to experiment with these tools that will impact all of our futures.

"For not only their classroom use, but beyond, right? They’re going to be using these tools in their future endeavors and they need to know how to use them ethically," said Berryman.

Teachers also recommend that parents check out these A.I. tools for themselves before the school year begins, because the more you know, the better you can help your student.

