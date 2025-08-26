Michigan schools to adopt standardized emergency response protocols

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Starting next school year, all Michigan schools will be required to implement the same emergency response protocols, eliminating the current confusion caused by varying systems across districts.

Some schools, like the Novi Community School District, are already ahead of the curve.

The standardized response terminology aims to create consistency in how schools respond to emergencies, ensuring everyone from students and staff to parents and first responders understands exactly what actions to take.

"A lot of schools have developed their own language. They may have made code words. Their staff might be well trained on what that terminology was, but the community, law enforcement, anybody on the outside may have not had a clear idea of what that school was doing," said Dennis Huisman, Supervisor of Safety & Security for Novi Community School District.

Huisman, who was a police officer and school resource officer for 16 years, points out that terms like "shelter in place" currently have different meanings across school districts, creating potential confusion during emergencies.

"In some places, that might mean an active threat on the outside of the building or neighborhood. That might mean an active shooter in an area somewhere. So that terminology gets changed a lot, and shelter in place can also be used for tornado or gas leak," Huisman said.

The new standardized system uses five clear response terms: hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate, and shelter. Posters displaying these terms and their meanings are already being displayed throughout Novi schools.



The Michigan Department of State Police and the School Safety and Mental Health Commission are responsible for publishing these safety rules by July 1, 2026, with schools required to adopt them by the 2026-27 school year.

"I believe the intent of the legislature was no matter where you go to school or where you teach, there will be standard terminology," said Kim Root, Manager of the Office of School Safety for Michigan State Police.

Novi's Village Oaks Elementary School Principal Katy Dinkelmann said staff will begin the year by teaching students the different safety procedures.

"We have updated all of our manuals and emergency operating procedures in our classroom go bags," Dinkelmann said.

Teachers in the district appreciate the proactive approach to safety.

"I'm a mom of the district and also an educator, and it makes me very comfortable to know that everybody is on the same page," said Erin Laporte, a 4th-grade teacher at Village Oaks.

Parents like Jessica Orlowski, whose children attend Novi schools, also feel reassured by the standardized protocols.

"You know, my main priority is the safety of my children," Orlowski said. "To know those practices are going into place makes me feel a lot more safe."

