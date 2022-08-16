Students prepare to head back to school in style

(WXYZ) — With students heading back to school in the next two to three weeks, 7 Action News is hearing directly from them about the latest fashion trends and where they shop.

“We got really nice clothes. We got like shirts and jeans," Samari Johnson said.

Her sister Skylar added, “I like all my clothes. I can’t wait to go back to school, so I can learn and to make new friends.”

“Definitely baggier pants with a smaller shirt. So right now, I really like flair pants, kind of like bell bottoms and then with like a little tennis shoe sneaker," Paige Reiher said.

“I think the 90s, 2000s trends are coming back. I like the accessories a lot. I’m obviously wearing a scrunchie," Hayler Reiher, a graduate in recent years, said.

Maggie Bean said, “I play a college sport lacrosse. So, I mostly wear spirit wear and just like the college I go to.”

She said she purchased her merchandise at college, while many others are heading to the mall and of course online.

Joy Williams said, “I get most of my stuff from Shein or Pretty Little Things. For shoes like GOAT or StockX or Nike or Foot Locker, whatever. But basically, I’m just wearing a hoodie and some leggings. All depends on what the weather is.”

Like the weather, fashion trends change. However, Williams said she doesn’t allow bullying or any other external influence shame her for what she chooses to sport.

“Just wear what you want to wear. Like, nobody gone care. It’s your clothes," she said.

Skylar Johnson said, "Kids don’t really care as much these days. I feel like they’re a lot more understanding.”

“A lot of the time, I end up showing up in sweatpants and a T-shirt, and no on cares at all because you get to a point where you’re here to learn — whatever," she added.