EF-0 tornado confirmed in Canton, NWS says

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down at 10:19 p.m. Thursday night in Canton.

According to a preliminary report from the NWS, the EF-0 tornado touched down just northwest of Pheasant Run Golf course and track.

The tornado produced winds of up to 85 mph. After touching down in Canton, it continued southeast, tracking across Summit Parkway and Canton Circle Road.

As the tornado reached Sheldon Road, dozens of trees were downed and uprooted, including a tree that fell on a home.

The tornado dissipated just north of the Lower River Rouge around 10:21 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS said they are still surveying and more details will be released soon.

According to a statement on Canton’s Public Works website, they are currently “working to clear main roads with obstructions. Once completed, they will move onto subdivision streets to clear any trees blocking traffic. Please note, if you have large tree limbs or trees that have fallen on private property, you will need to work with your HOA or private landscaping company for removal.”

At this time, we do not know of any injuries sustained in the Canton-area during Thursday’s storm.