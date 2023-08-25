EF-1 tornado confirmed in Belleville, NWS says

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down at 10:23 p.m. Thursday night in Belleville.

According to a preliminary report from the NWS, the EF-1 tornado touched down near or just south of Wagner Homestead Farm.

Another confirmed tornado from last night was confirmed to have touched down west of Belleville. The tornado was rated EF-1, with winds up to 90 mph. The tornado tracked southeast, uprooting trees and peeling siding off homes, finally dissipating after a 3 mile path length. pic.twitter.com/dp1LSPNbXI — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) August 25, 2023

The tornado had winds of up to 90 mph. After touching down in Belleville, it tracked southeast and across Elwell Road near Belmont Drive.

The tornado dissipated just over a mile southeast of Belleville around 10:26 p.m. Thursday.

As the tornado approached Martinsville Road, high winds damaged siding on homes and trees were downed and uprooted, including a tree that fell on a home.

The NWS said they are still surveying and more details will be released later.

At this time, we do not know if anyone was injured in the Belleville-area during Thursday’s storm.

