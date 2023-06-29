EGLE extends air quality alert for Michigan through Friday

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has extended the air quality alert through Friday, June 30.

The alert was first issued for Tuesday.

YOU CAN CHECK THE CURRENT AIR QUALITY HERE

The air quality alerts are related to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

According to the National Weather Service, pollutants are expected to be in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" to "Unhealthy" range, with some concentrations to hit the "Very Unhealthy" range.

⚠️The statewide Air Quality Action Advisory for fine particulate matter has been extended statewide through Friday, June 30. https://t.co/rGiNrdwxzy



Additionally alerts for ozone have been issued for some West and Southeast Michigan counties: https://t.co/FxjnGxrAKj pic.twitter.com/3hkAJRJgfq — Michigan EGLE (@MichiganEGLE) June 29, 2023

Tips from the MDHHS are below.

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red):

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:



Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:



Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels):

Stay indoors with the doors and windows closed using MERV-13 or better air filtration.

Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed. Call or text 211 or contact your local health department to find out if there is a shelter or cooling center nearby. Use air filters to improve indoor air quality. Whether you have a central air conditioning system or a portable room unit, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke. If you don’t have access to those filter systems, you can create a temporary air purifier with a 2012 or newer box fan and attaching a MERV-13 or higher air filter to it. Information is available online. [lnks.gd]

Keep activity levels low.

Avoid outdoor activities.

Use N95 style masks if you have to be outside.

Surgical and cloth masks are not recommended as they are not designed to prevent breathing in the fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke.



The MDHHS has launched a hotline to answer health-related air quality questions. The number is 800-648-6942; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.