Former gubernatorial candidate Dixon considers run for state party chair

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Former republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon says she’s considering running for state party chair.

Dixon lost the race for governor to incumbent democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This comes after Dixon tweeted a memo from the Michigan republican party that blamed her for the loss.

Dixon released the following statement Saturday evening:

“Since the Michigan GOP election memo was released, a number of people have reached out and encouraged me to run for state party chair, which I am considering.



“We must have a unified party that focuses on winning votes and elections.



“In the post-COVID, Prop 2 era, our party must be competitive and it has not been for a variety of reasons.



“I believe in a bright future for Michigan where we forge a path to win republican majorities again through family-friendly policies.



“I will be announcing my plans in the coming days. I appreciate the encouragement and continued feedback.”



Tudor Dixon

