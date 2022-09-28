Tudor Dixon delivers remarks on 'protecting girls sports' in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon delivered remarks at Briggs Park in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

During the event, Dixon introduced her proposed Women’s Sports Fairness Act.

The act, Dixon said, would specify that sports teams that are designated for women and girls would "not be open to people born as biological males."

The act would apply to all public schools in Michigan.

Tuesday, Dixon introduced her proposal to prevent discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

“We are here today to propose our Age Appropriate Classroom Instruction Act," she said. "This act will ensure that school districts to ensure that their schools do not provide classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3.”

If implemented, the new guidelines would also require schools to post curriculum online for parents to read.

