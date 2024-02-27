ELECTION RESULTS: 2024 Michigan presidential primary

(WXYZ) — The 2024 Michigan presidential primary is today and voters across the state are casting their ballots for the 2024 presidential race.

This year was the first year that Michigan had early, in-person voting, after a proposal was passed in 2022 expanding voting options. Under the new rules, Michigan has to offer nine days of early, in-person voting for eight hours per day, starting two Saturdays before election day and ending the Sunday before election day. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1 million Michiganders voted early.

Watch Benson's press conference on early voting below:

Michigan Secretary of State updates early voting ahead of 2024 presidential primary

Polls will close in metro Detroit and most of the state this primary election day at 8 p.m.

WXYZ.com is your home for the latest election results in the 2024 presidential primary, as well as for several local millages.

VIEW ELECTION RESULTS HERE