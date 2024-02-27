Watch Now
ELECTION RESULTS: 2024 Michigan presidential primary

<p>HAMTRAMCK, MI - NOVEMBER 4: A voter fills out a ballot as another waits in line at a polling station during the mid-term elections November 4, 2014 in Hamtramck, Michigan. Today Americans head to the polls to cast their vote in the mid-term elections, which will decide whether Republicans or Democrats will control the Senate. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:46 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 17:46:18-05

(WXYZ) — The 2024 Michigan presidential primary is today and voters across the state are casting their ballots for the 2024 presidential race.

This year was the first year that Michigan had early, in-person voting, after a proposal was passed in 2022 expanding voting options. Under the new rules, Michigan has to offer nine days of early, in-person voting for eight hours per day, starting two Saturdays before election day and ending the Sunday before election day. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1 million Michiganders voted early.

Watch Benson's press conference on early voting below:

Michigan Secretary of State updates early voting ahead of 2024 presidential primary

Polls will close in metro Detroit and most of the state this primary election day at 8 p.m.

WXYZ.com is your home for the latest election results in the 2024 presidential primary, as well as for several local millages.

