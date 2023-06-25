Electric Forest festival evacuated over threat of severe weather

The popular four-day Electric Forest festival in Rothbury, Michigan, has been evacuated over the threat of severe weather.

Due to severe weather, please exit the festival venue for safety. Move to your vehicles in the Campgrounds, or protected areas outside of the venue. Stay tuned for updates. — Electric Forest ⚡🌲 (@Electric_Forest) June 25, 2023

The festival organizers tweeted Sunday telling people to exit the venue for safety.

"Move to your vehicles in the Campgrounds, or protected areas outside of the venue," the tweet read.

Parts of Michigan are under a tornado watch and other severe weather alerts.

