Elephant & Co. opening in former Founder's Detroit space on Saturday with 50 self-serve taps, pizza & more

Elephant & Co. will open inside the former Founder's location in Midtown Detroit on Saturday, July 13, officials announced this week.

The group behind Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project said the Detroit location will be their flagship location, and the second Elephant & Co. location. The first is in Royal Oak in the old ROAK space.

Elephant & Co. Detroit will have 50 self-serve taps with beer from Eastern Market Brewing Co., cider and wine.

Elephant & Co.

The location will also have a Dooped Donuts, a cafe with a robotic barista and a mini-market that will feature locally-soured crafts and produce. It will also serve Detroit-style pizza.

“The dough sets our pizza apart,” said Elephant & Co. President, Pauline Knighton-Prueter. “We’re a brewery turned pizza company, and truly understand the importance of fermentation. It’s what’s made us one of Michigan’s fastest-growing breweries and now, Detroit’s best pizza.”

Elephant & Co.

The grand opening menu for Elephant & Co. does push the boundaries of traditional pizza. Their coney-inspired pizza has Detroit-style chili, sliced hot dogs, onions, and yellow mustard. Another pizza, modeled after crab rangoons, has wontons, sweet chili sauce, and green onions. These are in addition to their classic offerings, like a Margherita pizza and the Spicy Pepperoni.

Elephant & Co.

Some of the unique pizzas for the grand opening include a coney-inspired pizza, a crab rangoon-style pizza, a partnership with McClure's Pickles for a Hudson's Maurice Salad pizza and more.

As the Eastern Market Brewing Co. brand has continued to grow, they added pizza during the pandemic through Ferndale Project, and have been delivering it to the metro Detroit area for the past few weeks.

“The excitement I feel with Elephant & Co. is reminiscent of the early days of opening our original brewery in Eastern Market,” reflected Dayne Bartscht, Eastern Market Brewing Co. Founder. “We saw a gap. Detroit had this fantastic brewing history, but there was not enough unique beer. Detroit is America’s pizza capital, but no one is innovating flavor. Here is our next opportunity.”

The location will be open throughout the day, seven days a week, and can accommodate 200 people inside and another 100 on the heated patio.

